See Michaela Coel’s Striking British Vogue September 2025 Cover

‘Social Dating Apps Hate Black Women’: Michaela Coel Talks Dating, Life, & New Projects With British Vogue

For her stunning September British Vogue cover, Michaela Coel talks dating, discipline, and the next chapter of her creative genius—all while serving couture looks we love.

Published on August 15, 2025

'Social Dating Apps Hate Black Women': Michaela Coel Talks Dating, Life, & New Projects With British Vogue US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARD-CULTURE
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

“Social dating apps hate Black women.” Michaela Coel sat down with British Vogue for its September issue – and while serving the girls lewk after lewk – she also got candid about the realities of dating. Turns out that even gorgeous global actresses and multi-hyphenate stars, like her, have issues finding their forever plus one.

And dating apps don’t make it any easier.

Micaela Coel Gets Candid About Love, Dating, & Reinventing Herself With British Vogue

Like the rest of us, at times, she tolerates logging onto dating apps. And while she swipes, she navigates the same unspoken biases that make online dating a completely different game for Black women.

“Social dating apps hate Black women,” she said to the UK media outlet.

The Black Panther star continued, “[The] media hates Black women. And that’s not just here… Across the globe, we are more accustomed to seeing white faces.” For any Black woman who’s ever tried an app, her words hit hard.

The topic of her romantic life came up in the wide-ranging interview because, as she sat next to her boyfriend, Spencer Hewett. The two met on the popular celebrity dating app, Raya, in 2023.

The Vogue profile also touches on her intense work ethic, her ability to step back from the spotlight to protect her creative process, and the projects shaping her next chapter. She’s starring in Mother Mary, The Christophers, and leading her own BBC/HBO series, First Day on Earth. She’s even created a quiet writing space in her London home for women of color to work: the River Library.

Sis is booked and busy!

Micaela Coel Covers The September 2025 Issue Of British Vogue – And Ate

Adding to her multifaceted interview is an editorial for the fashion girlies. Michaela starred on the cover – and ate. Period.

Michaela’s striking beauty owns the front page. She wears a navy cocoon-shaped jacket by Maison Alaïa – its clean, sculptural lines framing her face like a piece of art. Her melanin is on glow with her cheekbones contoured to the ‘gawds.

Inside the editorial, she turned a garden into a whimsical party with the help of Marc Jacobs. She wore a black dress with puffed orb sleeves and a rounded skirt, holding a single flower.

Just before fashion’s biggest month, Michaela is holding space for our beauty, our talent, and our love – and she’s doing it in couture. Read the full feature here.

‘Social Dating Apps Hate Black Women’: Michaela Coel Talks Dating, Life, & New Projects With British Vogue  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

