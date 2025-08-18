Listen Live
Kaepernick Docuseries Gets Shelved

ESPN Won't Air Spike Lee's Docuseries on Colin Kaepernick

Published on August 18, 2025

Harold And Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

ESPN and Spike Lee have decided to shelve a docuseries about Colin Kaepernick due to “creative differences.” The project, which was set to provide a first-person account of Kaepernick’s story, faced delays and disputes between Lee and Kaepernick. Kaepernick, known for his protests against racial injustice, has been out of the NFL since 2016 and settled a collusion grievance with NFL owners in 2019. While some speculate the NFL’s involvement in the decision, others believe the project was destined to fail regardless.

