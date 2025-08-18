Kaepernick Docuseries Gets Shelved

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

ESPN and Spike Lee have decided to shelve a docuseries about Colin Kaepernick due to “creative differences.” The project, which was set to provide a first-person account of Kaepernick’s story, faced delays and disputes between Lee and Kaepernick. Kaepernick, known for his protests against racial injustice, has been out of the NFL since 2016 and settled a collusion grievance with NFL owners in 2019. While some speculate the NFL’s involvement in the decision, others believe the project was destined to fail regardless.

Spike Lee confirmed that an ESPN Films project on Colin Kaepernick will not proceed following "creative differences" between Lee and ESPN. pic.twitter.com/w56Pi03qCt — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 17, 2025