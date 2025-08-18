L.A. Metro Honors The Late Nipsey Hussle On His 40th Birthday By Temporarily Renaming Hyde Park Station

Bernard Smalls / Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle’s legacy still lives on well after his tragic death as his home city continues to ensure that his impact on the culture is never forgotten.

Last week, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) honored the late rapper’s legacy by temporarily renaming the Hyde Park station to Nipsey Hussle station on what would have been his 40th birthday.

The gesture is a part of Metro’s Metro x Culture series that celebrates Los Angeles’ cultural landscape by shining a spotlight on artists, musicians, and community figures.

Metro also released two limited-edition TAP cards featuring the Victory Lap crafter.

There were 12,000 cards made, and they come in two designs. The “Crenshaw & Slauson” card features a black and white portrait of the rapper at the famous intersection, which legendary photographer Jonathan Mannion captured.

The second design, “Watts,” shows Hussle riding a Metro bus. Both cards were available via select Metro station ticket vending machines and Metro Customer Care centers.

“The Hussle family is proud to be partnering with Metro for the renaming of the station in honor of Nipsey for his 40th birthday,” Hussle’s family said in a statement. “Access to Metro played a vital role in providing transportation from South Central to Watts to pursue his early musical aspirations. Metro helped bridge the gap, not just between neighborhoods, but between his vision and his future. The family hopes insight to Hussle’s early years utilizing the Metro will bring light to Hussle’s favorite quote, ‘The highest human act is to inspire.”

Nipsey Hussel’s Legacy Stretches Far Beyond Music

Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins added more context on the decision, emphasizing how wide-ranging Nipsey Hussle’s legacy is.

“Hussle’s legacy goes far beyond music. He was a visionary who understood the power of community, connection and opportunity,” Wiggins said. “At Metro, we share his belief that public transportation is more than just a way to get around; it’s a vital lifeline that can unite neighborhoods, open doors and uplift lives. Honoring Hussle with these commemorative TAP cards and temporarily renaming the Hyde Park station is our way of celebrating his enduring impact on Los Angeles.”

The renaming of Hyde Park station will remain in effect until August 31.

L.A. Metro Honors The Late Nipsey Hussle On His 40th Birthday By Temporarily Renaming Hyde Park Station was originally published on cassiuslife.com