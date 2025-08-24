Most Americans Believe Racism Is Widespread

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Nearly two-thirds of Americans think racism is still widespread across the U.S. Tying a previous high in 2021, a new Gallup poll finds 64 percent of Americans believe racism against black people is widespread in the U.S. Black adults continue to be the most likely to say such racism is prevelant, with 83 percent expressing that view. Meanwhile, Americans’ belief that racism against white people is widespread is at a new low. Twenty-nine percent of U.S. adults feel that way, down from 41 percent in 2016.

It’s important to note that these views vary across racial and ethnic groups:

83% of Black adults believe racism against Black people is widespread.

64% of Hispanic adults agree.

61% of White adults share this belief.

Conversely, the belief that racism against White people is widespread is held by a significantly smaller portion of the population (29%) and is currently at its lowest level since 2008

According to the gallup site these findings are based on a June 2-26 Gallup survey that included oversamples of Black and Hispanic adults to allow for more precise estimates among those subgroups. The overall sample was weighted so all racial/ethnic groups are represented in their proper proportions of the U.S. population.

When Gallup first asked this question in 2008, 56% of U.S. adults thought racism was widespread. However, by the following year, at the start of Barack Obama’s presidency, it had dipped to 51%. The next reading, 60% in 2015, came after several high-profile killings of Black people by White police officers. It has since remained above that level.

Conversely, Americans’ belief that racism against White people is widespread is the lowest of five readings since 2008. The 29% of U.S. adults who now hold this belief is significantly lower than the previous reading (41% in 2016), with Black, White and Hispanic adults holding similar views.

