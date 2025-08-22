Listen Live
MC Gets VVA At This Year’s VMAs

Mariah Carey to Receive Video Vanguard Award at 2025 MTV VMAs

Published on August 21, 2025

Mariah Carey Performs At Heritage Live Festivals, Sandringham
Source: Katja Ogrin / Getty

Mariah Carey will be honored with the 2025 MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award, joining a prestigious list of past recipients. The award will be presented during the September 7 awards show in New York. Carey will also perform a medley of her biggest hits during the event. Lady Gaga leads this year’s nominees with 12 nominations, followed by Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar. The show will be broadcast live on CBS and MTV.

