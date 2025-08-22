MC Gets VVA At This Year’s VMAs

Source: Katja Ogrin / Getty

Mariah Carey will be honored with the 2025 MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award, joining a prestigious list of past recipients. The award will be presented during the September 7 awards show in New York. Carey will also perform a medley of her biggest hits during the event. Lady Gaga leads this year’s nominees with 12 nominations, followed by Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar. The show will be broadcast live on CBS and MTV.

