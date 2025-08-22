MC Gets VVA At This Year’s VMAs
Mariah Carey will be honored with the 2025 MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award, joining a prestigious list of past recipients. The award will be presented during the September 7 awards show in New York. Carey will also perform a medley of her biggest hits during the event. Lady Gaga leads this year’s nominees with 12 nominations, followed by Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar. The show will be broadcast live on CBS and MTV.
Feeling alllll the emotions because… @MARIAHCAREY IS OUR VIDEO VANGUARD!— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 21, 2025
Join us as we honor and celebrate MC at the 2025 #VMAs 🦋✨ LIVE September 7 at 8p on CBS @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/1pLNuaFPYO
