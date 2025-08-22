Beauty In Black Season 2 Trailer

Listen Live
Published on August 21, 2025

Beauty In Black Season 1 Assets
Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Netflix released the official trailer for Season 2 of Tyler Perry’s Beauty In Black, which picks up with Kimmie as the new head of the Bellarie empire after marrying businessman Horace Bellarie. The trailer shows Kimmie confronting a family power struggle and asserting her authority, much to the dismay of Mallory. The season stars Taylor Polidore Williams, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, and other talented actors. Part one of Season 2 is set to premiere on September 11.

