Beauty In Black Season 2 Trailer
Netflix released the official trailer for Season 2 of Tyler Perry’s Beauty In Black, which picks up with Kimmie as the new head of the Bellarie empire after marrying businessman Horace Bellarie. The trailer shows Kimmie confronting a family power struggle and asserting her authority, much to the dismay of Mallory. The season stars Taylor Polidore Williams, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, and other talented actors. Part one of Season 2 is set to premiere on September 11.
This family is standing on business. Literally.— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) August 21, 2025
Beauty in Black returns September 11 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/s56JOXrLzI
