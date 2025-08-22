Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Halle Bailey and DDG have been legally barred from posting their 19-month-old son, Halo, on social media, following a court ruling in Los Angeles. The decision, outlined in documents obtained by PEOPLE, prohibits both parents from sharing any photographs, images, or information about their toddler online.

The court’s order, issued by the family division of the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, emphasizes that neither Bailey, 25, nor DDG, 27, may post or cause anyone else to post information about Halo on social platforms. According to the documents, both parties agreed to the restriction during the court proceedings.

The ruling comes alongside an updated visitation arrangement for the couple. DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., is allowed “peaceful contact” with Bailey strictly for coordinating the court-ordered visitation schedule. Under the new plan, he may visit Halo for professionally monitored sessions every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as every other Sunday during the same hours. The professional monitor is specifically tasked with ensuring that the social media restrictions are followed.

This legal move follows months of disputes between the former couple. In June, DDG requested an emergency hearing to prevent Bailey from taking Halo on an international trip to Italy. He also sought a domestic violence restraining order, claiming that Bailey posed an “imminent emotional and psychological risk” to their child due to repeated threats of self-harm. A judge denied his request a day later.

The court filings came roughly a month after Bailey secured a temporary restraining order against DDG. The “Little Mermaid” star alleged abuse during their relationship, and the order also provided protection for Halo.

The social media ban highlights ongoing concerns for the child’s privacy and safety amid the public legal battles. While both Bailey and DDG are prominent figures in the entertainment world—Bailey as a singer and actress, and DDG as a rapper and YouTuber—the court’s decision underscores the importance of shielding minors from online exposure during custody disputes.

Representatives for Bailey and DDG did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the court’s order.

As the couple navigates these legal complexities, the focus remains on Halo’s wellbeing, with professional oversight during visitations and strict rules about public exposure. The court’s intervention demonstrates an effort to balance parental access with the toddler’s right to privacy and emotional safety.

