Is Hov Dropping New Music?

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Jay-Z, who has been relatively quiet on the music front since his 2018 album with Beyoncé, is rumored to be working on a new solo record. Longtime friend Memphis Bleek hinted at Jay’s new project during a recent interview, suggesting that a Roc-A-Fella reunion might be in the works. Despite his established status in the industry, Jay-Z seems to be driven by a creative urge to make music. In addition to his music endeavors, Jay-Z is also pushing for a major casino project in Times Square, showcasing his diverse business interests.

Memphis Bleek says JAY-Z has been “working” 👀



A 4th quarter Hov album would heal me pic.twitter.com/UZ9JYoDvDo — 💎🍾 (@TheRocSupremacy) August 17, 2025