Is Hov Dropping New Music?

Jay-Z Reportedly Gearing Up to Release New Music, According to Longtime Friend

Published on August 25, 2025

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Jay-Z, who has been relatively quiet on the music front since his 2018 album with Beyoncé, is rumored to be working on a new solo record. Longtime friend Memphis Bleek hinted at Jay’s new project during a recent interview, suggesting that a Roc-A-Fella reunion might be in the works. Despite his established status in the industry, Jay-Z seems to be driven by a creative urge to make music. In addition to his music endeavors, Jay-Z is also pushing for a major casino project in Times Square, showcasing his diverse business interests.

