New Women’s Pro Baseball League And Bryant-Jordan Card

Source: Jess Rapfogel / Getty

The new Women’s Pro Baseball League is ramping up for 2026. Open tryouts were held last weekend in Wahington, DC, and about 600 athletes from ten different countries turned out to show off their skills. One big name at the tryouts was Mo’ne Davis, who rose to national fame in 2014 when she became the first girl in Little League World Series history to pitch a winning game. This is probably some of the most fun I’ve had, these last four days,” said Mo’ne Davis, whose resume is lengthy but who became a household name when she became the first girl to win a game and pitch a shutout in Little League World Series history. “The women here are incredible. They’re very approachable.

“As soon as I walked up [Friday], the first two people came up to me, just started talking to me, having a normal conversation, and I kind of felt right at home. This is also my first time ever playing baseball with women, so I felt right at home. And it was just super fun out there. It’s very competitive, and the energy is great. No matter what’s going on, everyone’s super supportive.”A pair of 90-year-olds who played in the All-American Girls Pro Baseball League in the 1940s and `50s made appearances as ambassadors.

Source: Simon Bruty / Getty

Kevin O’Leary Revealing His Purchase of $13M Bryant-Jordan Card

Kevin O’Leary says he’s behind the 13-million dollar bid for the Bryant-Jordan card recently sold at auction. The Shark Tank star told CNBC he split the purchase with two fellow investors. The one of a kind Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan Topps card surpassed the all-time record for any sports card at auction. It features NBA uniform logos and signatures from both hall of famers. O’Leary said its no different than collecting watches and plans to add more cards to his portfolio.