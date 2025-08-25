Listen Live
Lifestyle

She Did That. x New York Liberty Caribbean Market Merchants

Meet The Merchants For The She Did That. x New York Liberty Caribbean Market At Barclays Center

Meet the lineup of incredible vendors at the She Did That. x New York Liberty Caribbean Market experience at Barclays.

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

She Did That. x New York Liberty Caribbean Market
Source: She Did That. x New York Liberty / She Did That. x New York Liberty

Over the last few weeks, we’ve been giving you a glimpse into something special brewing in Brooklyn. On Thursday, August 28, She Did That. is partnering with the New York Liberty to host the Caribbean Market at Barclays Center—a cultural experience that blends community, creativity, and the energy of Liberty basketball.

MUST READ: She Did That Founder Renae Bluitt Says The Future Is STILL Black-Owned

We’ve already shared the vision. Now, it’s time for the official roll call. Here’s the lineup of incredible vendors who will be bringing the Caribbean Market to life:

  • Jam + Rico
  • Fe Noel Little Caribbean
  • Brooklyn Tea 
  • Create the Culture Embroidery
  • Spice Theory
  • Style Eyes Optical 
  • Hey Girl Hey 
  • The Salty Heifer 
  • Aunts et Uncles 
  • Dollhouse Pretty 

Related Stories

From handcrafted jewelry and fashion to artisanal teas, savory bites, spices, embroidery, and beauty, each of these brands represent the richness of Caribbean culture and women’s entrepreneurship.

This experience isn’t just about shopping, it’s about celebrating the traditions, flavors, and ingenuity of the Caribbean diaspora in one of the most iconic arenas in the world.

Join us at Barclays Center for the Caribbean Market, then stay to cheer on the New York Liberty as they hit the court against the Washington Wizards for an unforgettable night of basketball.

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Barclays Center

Date: Wednesday, August 28th

Tickets are available now: https://www.gofevo.com/event/shedidthat

Meet The Merchants For The She Did That. x New York Liberty Caribbean Market At Barclays Center  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Car Wreck Cowboy
Contests

Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close