Listen Live
Contests

Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Car Wreck Cowboy
Source: General / Car Wreck Cowboy

The Car Wreck Cowboy – Sadat Montgomery, is looking for the biggest football fans in H-Town! Do the Texas Two Step for a chance to win $250 to host your own football watch party. Take a photo of you in your favorite football team gear and post it on Instagram tagging @carwreckcowboy AND @979thebox with the hashtag #979CarWreckCowboy OR @Majic1021 with the hashtag #102CarWreckCowboy! Your profile must be public to enter, deadline is Friday, September 26, 2025.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Houston, TX, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Car Wreck Cowboy Texas Two Step Sweepstakes” ends on Friday, September 26, 2025, 2025. Subject to Official Rules.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Car Wreck Cowboy
Contests

Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close