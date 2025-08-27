Mariah Carey Talks Tupac Romance
Mariah Carey shared a surprising wish involving Tupac during an interview with Power 106. She recalled a moment from her memoir where she met Tupac at the 1996 American Music Awards, leaving her feeling giddy. Carey expressed her deep love for hip-hop and revealed that she would have done a record with Tupac. The conversation highlighted her passion for the genre and her defiance against naysayers. Carey is currently promoting her upcoming album, “Here For It All,” set to release on September 26th, and is set to receive the VMA Vanguard award.
Mariah Carey says she wishes she had dated Tupac, recalling how he gave her butterflies by saying her name.— The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 27, 2025
