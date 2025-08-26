Listen Live
Dallas Cowboys 53-Man Roster: Who's In & Who's Out?

Published on August 26, 2025

NFL: OCT 06 Cowboys at Steelers
Source: A detailed view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during the regular season NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 06, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST, the NFL’s deadline for teams to make their final roster cuts passed. All 32 teams have whittled their preseason rosters down to 53 players. So who made the Dallas Cowboys’ final 53-man roster, and who’s out?

Who’s Out?

  • Hakeem Adeniji (OL)
  • Tommy Akingbesote (DT)
  • Justin Barron (LB)
  • Nick Broeker (OL)
  • Jalen Brooks (WR)
  • Earnest Brown IV (DL)
  • Saahdiq Charles (OL)
  • Geron Christian (OL)
  • Alijah Clark (S)
  • La’el Collins (OL)
  • Malik Davis (RB)
  • Denzel Daxon (DT)
  • Rivaldo Fairweather (TE)
  • Princeton Fant (TE)
  • C.J. Goodwin (CB)
  • Will Grier (QB)
  • Kemon Hall (CB)
  • Darius Harris (LB)
  • Traeshon Holden (WR)
  • Buddy Johnson (LB)
  • Josh Kelly (WR)
  • Christian Matthew (CB)
  • Israel Mukuamu (DB)
  • Tyler Neville (TE)
  • Michael Ojemudia (CB)
  • Troy Pride (CB)
  • Robert Rochelle (CB)
  • Mike Smith Jr. (CB)
  • John Stephens Jr. (TE)
  • Deuce Vaughn (RB)
  • Tyrus Wheat (DE)

It’s worth noting defensive end Payton Turner, who suffered broken ribs, has been placed on IR (injury reserve), meaning he will miss the first four games of the season.

The Cowboys also traded offensive lineman Asim Richards and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick on Tuesday.

Who’s In?

Quarterbacks

  • Dak Prescott
  • Joe Milton

Running Backs

  • Jayden Blue
  • Hunter Luepke (FB)
  • Phil Mafah
  • Miles Sanders
  • Javonte Williams

Wide Receivers

  • Ryan Flournoy
  • CeeDee Lamb
  • George Pickens
  • Jalen Tolbert
  • KaVonte Turpin

Tight Ends

  • Jake Ferguson
  • Luke Schoonmaker
  • Brevyn Spann-Ford

Offensive Linemen

  • T.J. Bass
  • Cooper Beebe
  • Tyler Booker
  • Ajani Cornelius
  • Tyler Guyton
  • Brock Hoffman
  • Tyler Smith
  • Terence Steele
  • Nate Thomas

Defensive Linemen

  • Donovan Ezeiruaka
  • Dante Fowler
  • James Houston
  • Marshawn Kneeland
  • Osa Odighizuwa
  • Micah Parsons
  • Mazi Smith
  • Solomon Thomas
  • Jay Toia
  • Sam Williams
  • Perrion Winfrey

Linebackers

  • Damone Clark
  • Shemar James
  • Marist Liufau
  • Kenneth Murray Jr.
  • Jack Sanborn

Cornerbacks

  • DaRon Bland
  • Andrew Booth
  • Caelen Carson
  • Zion Childress
  • Trevon Diggs
  • Kaiir Elam
  • Lemon Hall

Safeties

  • Marquees Bell
  • Malik Hooker
  • Juanyeh Thomas
  • Donovan Wilson

Special Teams

  • Bryan Anger (P)
  • Brandon Aubrey (K)
  • Trent Sieg (LS)

