SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes

Published on September 2, 2025

Source: SHE SAID FOUNDATION / SHE SAID FOUNDATION

Enter for your chance to win a VIP Four Pack to the SHEsaid Women CEO’s Conference at 713 Music Hall on Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.! 

A full-day experience for women CEOs ready to scale with style! Not your average conference: Think bold talks, live DJs, hands-on labs and powerful networking!

Your chance to win starts Thursday, Sept. 4 and ends Thursday, Sept. 25!

YOU AND THREE MEMBERS OF YOUR POWER CREW GET:

  • PRIVATE CHECK-IN AND PRIORITY ENTRY 
  • PREMIUM RESERVED SEATING 
  • KICKOFF RECEPTION ACCESS
  • ACCESS TO VENDOR MARKETPLACE  
  • AND MORE!
