SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes
Enter for your chance to win a VIP Four Pack to the SHEsaid Women CEO’s Conference at 713 Music Hall on Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.!
A full-day experience for women CEOs ready to scale with style! Not your average conference: Think bold talks, live DJs, hands-on labs and powerful networking!
Your chance to win starts Thursday, Sept. 4 and ends Thursday, Sept. 25!
YOU AND THREE MEMBERS OF YOUR POWER CREW GET:
- PRIVATE CHECK-IN AND PRIORITY ENTRY
- PREMIUM RESERVED SEATING
- KICKOFF RECEPTION ACCESS
- ACCESS TO VENDOR MARKETPLACE
- AND MORE!
Radio One General Promotional Rules
SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
If You Didn't Lose Weight Over The Summer, There's Always Winter
-
Free Chick-fil-A Breakfast
-
Oh No! Texans RB Joe Mixon To Miss At Least First Four Games
-
Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake
-
Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open
-
Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!
-
‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor
-
Date Night Alert Tonight Is Two-For-One Cinema Deals