Congrats, Senator! Cory Booker Announces Engagement

Carlin Stiehl

When it comes to finding love, sometimes you can’t let one failed attempt keep you down for too long. Take the good Senator Cory Booker for example. Following his split from a highly-publicized relationship with actress Rosario Dawson back in 2022, Booker C didn’t go down for the count and decided to put himself back out there a few years later. What developed soon after was a new, albeit way more discrete relationship with current girlfriend, Alexis Lewis — we’re sorry, his soon-to-be wife!

The Jersey-raised Democrat officially announced his engagement to Alexis today (September 2) in an Instagram post that is literally all smiles.

“Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life,” Booker wrote passionately about his fiancée in the IG announcement (seen above), going on to add, “She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love.” Describing himself as “savoring the soul-affirming wonder” of even thinking about calling Alexis his wife, it’s quite clear the Senator is smitten.

Most find themselves either just finding out him and Rosario aren’t still together or surprised he was in a relationship at all. Last month during an interview with The Washington Examiner, Booker “inadvertently” revealed he was dating as things were actually wrapping up. Take a look below at how the outlet describes his big reveal:

“He recounted one story in which his current girlfriend, Alexis Lewis, asked him to open his ‘For You’ page on one of their first dates.

‘I sort of held my breath as I opened it up, and she could see that I’m a nerd who loves food videos, animal videos,’ Booker said.

‘It was just a funny moment, because I never thought of it through the dating lens, but here it is, you know, a year and a half later, and we’re still together,’ Booker added of Lewis, disclosing that the two share a place together in Washington.”

Based on the brief information given, that would put the relationship as starting sometime between late 2023 and early 2024. Add the fact they already live together, and it might be the perfect recipe for a good thing. Maybe there’s something to keeping people out of your business until you’re ready for things to be known.

Congrats and good luck, Senator!

See what many are saying on social media below about the engagement announcement of Senator Cory Booker and his now-fiancée, Alexis Lewis:

1. Cory Booker has a type

via @mistergeezy

2. everybody saying cory booker got engaged so he can run for president is so LOL

via @kadyccox

3. Cory Booker finding someone that looks like his ex Rosario Dawson is wild. Congratulations 🎉 on the engagement champ 🫵🏽

via @SinnamonCouture

via @freedlander

Words can’t express how happy I am for my brother ⁦@CoryBooker⁩ and my soon-to-be sister-in-love, Alexis! Congratulations on your engagement! Wishing you both a lifetime of joy and love!

@harrisonjaime

Congrats to Cory Booker on his engagement to Alexis Lewis! Wishing you both all the best @CoryBooker! 💕

via @themoneycoach

Cory Booker ain’t have no got damn girlfriend. Fuck outta here.

via @sagebeatlove_

Safe to say Cory Booker is going all in for the presidential nomination in 2028

via @j_ythomas

A Cory Booker engagement ring…



What? You lose the wrapper off the bubblegum cigar?

via @armatusG

10. Cory Booker to the post….. 😂😂

via @reesetheone1

