Listen Live
Style & Beauty

Rachel Scott To Lead Proenza Schouler - Why It's A Big Deal

Rachel Scott Is Proenza Schouler’s New Creative Director — Here’s Why It’s A Big Deal

The Diotima designer is making history, bringing her Caribbean craft and brilliance to one of fashion’s most iconic houses.

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rachel Scott Is Proenza Schouler's New Creative Director — Here’s Why It's A Big Deal NYFW: The Shows 2023 – IMG Partners – February 13
Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

Rachel Scott is making moves. The Diotima designer has been named the new creative director of Proenza Schouler – and for all of us who love fashion, the announcement is major.

She’s taking her Caribbean craft, her design brilliance, and her fearlessness to one of the most powerful fashion houses in the game. Already changing style conversations through her own brand, Diotima, Rachel’s new assignment gives her even more entry into the evolving fashion world.

Rachel Scott Takes Over Creative Direction For Proenza Schouler: She’s Been That Girl Telling Stories Through Fashion, Weaving Culture In Style

Rachel has been that girl in New York fashion for the past few years. Her intricate crochet, her daring silhouettes, her ability to turn history and culture into garments—it all positioned her as more than a designer. She’s a storyteller.

Rachel has already redefined what knitwear and tailoring look like on a global stage. Now, as she takes the reins of Proenza Schouler, she brings that same craft and island flair to one of fashion’s most established houses.

But this moment isn’t just about clothes; it’s about representation.

Black women remain rare in leadership roles across luxury fashion, and Rachel’s stepping into this space shifts status quo. As she told Time earlier this year, being a Black entrepreneur – especially as a woman and an immigrant – means facing “so many more challenges, most of them related to capital and access to capital.”

Yet, she’s made it clear that she’s here to disrupt, to “show up in places where we’re not usually there or not expected to be there.” 

Rachel Scott Takes Over Creative Direction For Proenza Schouler: So, What’s Next

Rachel will debut her first full collection for Proenza Schouler in February 2026, but she’s not slowing down with her own label either. Her latest Diotima collection will debut at New York Fashion Week in a few days.

Proenza Schouler also shared that the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection is a collaboration between the design studio and Rachel.

(The CFDA designer joined as a consultant earlier this year, and the presentation will “serve as an opening statement and an intimate preview of her perspective.”)

That means we’ll be watching two lanes of her brilliance: one grounded in her personal vision, and one expanding the future of an iconic brand. Knowing what Rachel is capable of, we can’t wait to see what will happen next.

Rachel Scott Is Proenza Schouler’s New Creative Director — Here’s Why It’s A Big Deal  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Music

Mariah Carey Reveals Track List & Erykah Blames Alchemist

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close