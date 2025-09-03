3 Ways To Transition Your Favorite Summer Pieces Into Your Fall Wardrobe

Listen Live
Transition Your Favorite Summer Pieces Into Your Fall Wardrobe

Phase out your summer wardrobe using these transitional fall pieces.

Published on September 3, 2025

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Four
Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

Just because the summer is over doesn’t mean your favorite maxi dress has to head to the back of your closet just yet. Some warm weather pieces make great transitional items for the fall. Pair them with traditional fall staples like stockings, an oversized blazer or knee-high boots to elongate their lifespan and phase out your summer wardobe.

Fall Trends

Tis’ the season for layers, coordinates and burgundy fever. Fall fashion brings out the best in every stylista because there’s so many flavorful options to enhance your look. This season, expect to see the girls bringing the drama in mixed patterns, vintage furs, bold prints, and a cute TLJ (tiny leather jacket). According to Cosmo, all are trending in fall fashion. Denim and western core are still going strong thanks to Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter repurpose your tour attire into your fall wardrobe. And blazers are always a safe and stylish option for outwear.

Keep scrolling to see how you can transition your summer wardrobe into the fall.

Add A Denim Jacket

Source: Leopard Dress: Fashion Nova | Denim Jacket: Gap / Boots: Akira

The maxi dress got you through the summer and letting her go feels wrong. A good maxi is multifunctional, which means she can go good with a lot of things. Add a denim jacket or TLJ to a leopard maxi dress for a stylish fall look, topped off with cowboy boots.

Shop “Dominique A Line Leopard Maxi Dress – Leopard” Now

Add A Blazer

Source: Capri Set: Fashion Nova Blazer: Revolve

Blazers aren’t always all business, they come out to play big time in the fall. As a fashionable choice for in-between outerwear, blazers can pretty much go with anything. Pair it with your capri pants or leggings to let them live a little longer.

Shop “All Day Sleek Matte Tricot Capri Set – Black” Now

Add A Pair Of Boots

Source: Sweater Dress: Fashion Nova Boots: Chinese Laundry

Fall fashion means boots of all kinds: thigh-high, knee-high, ankle, stiletto or block heel – pick your poison and slay all the same. Turn that short-sleeve button-up blouse into a sweater dress and add boots to make it the perfect autumn ensemble.

Shop “Hard Worker Sweater Shirt Mini Dress – Black/White” Now

