Deb Antney Dishes On Season 2 Of ‘Deb’s House’ And The Joys Of Being A Grandmother

As a fan of season one of ‘Deb’s House,’ I was automatically tuned in when season two premiered. Unlike the last go-round, this group of aspiring artists were there to show off their vocals for a chance to earn the title of Ms. Deb’s next R&B protégé. Harmonizing, sing-offs, and R&B diva attitudes? I’m there.

Deb “Aunt Deb” Atney is a trailblazer in the music industry, having helped in the careers of names like Nicki Minaj, Waka Flocka, Gucci Mane, Kash Doll and more. While she’s most known for her hip-hop acts, Aunt Deb has worked around R&B legends like Mariah Carey and Kelly Price. And she has a love for R&B like many of us.

Competitors will go through 10 weeks of challenges that will challenge them, but ultimately make them better and prepare them to embark on their career under her mentorship. Aunt Deb held auditions via Tik Tok, where she found 15 vocalists to face off in R&Beef for a spot in ‘Deb’s House.’

We caught up with Aunt Deb, who opened up about season two, her love for R&B and. “Honestly R&B was really my first love,” she revealed. The R&B was harder than hip hop. Hip hop was easy. They were more catty in R&B.”

Which is something the veteran manager doesn’t go for. “I don’t go for fighting. I don’t go for throwing glasses across the room and chairs across the room and going through all stuff. I won’t tolerate that,”s he explained. We could have all the disagreements in the world, but we don’t need to go through that.”

Outside of music, Deb is channeling her strong maternal energy into being a grandmother. “One of the things I love about being a grandmother is that it gives me an opportunity to be a mother all over again.” she said. “It gives you a second chance at parenthood again. And You wish somebody was there for you like that.”

While Deb is embracing being a grandmother, she has no plans of slowing down. “I go through some aches and bounces of pains or stuff like that but I ain’t sitting down rocking no chair,” she joked. “Or having that little nice glass of Kool-Aid when you come here. I’ll bake some cookies with them. I’ll cook with them. I’ll do all that kind of stuff.”

Catch Deb on ‘Deb’s House’ on Fridays at 9:30pm ET/PT on WE tv and are available to stream on ALLBLK.

