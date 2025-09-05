BLACK WATCH: (9.5.25) ‘The Marlow Murder Club,’ ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ & More

Source: Masterpiece / PBS

Although the summer is winding down, it still seems like there’s a new series to watch on the streamer of your choice every other day. In our latest Black Watch, as the weather gets cooler, the CassiusLife team shares some choice viewing options that feature talented actors who look like us because…representation.

This week’s picks include a whodunit from across the pond, the latest Spike Lee joint, and more.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

The Marlow Murder Club – Prime

The Marlow Murder Club is a new adaptation of Robert Thorogood’s novel The Marlow Murder, and stars Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, Cara Horgan and Natalie Dew. We tapped in because of Martin. A few years ago, the already renowned British actress caught our eye when she starred in an episode of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who turn as the eventual “Fugitive Doctor.” Per usual, she is impeccable, portraying Suzie Harrir, a dog walker with a knack for aiding in solving murders. Black Girl Magic clearly applies across all the continents.

Although it airs on PBS’ Masterpiece channel, you can catch the first season of The Marlow Murder Club on Prime.—Alvin aqua Blanco

Highest 2 Lowest— Apple TV+

Source: Apple TV+ / Apple TV+

From Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, and He Got Game in the 1990s to 2006’s Inside Man, Spike Lee and Denzel Washington have reunited nearly 20 years later for Highest 2 Lowest to recreate that magic. Set in New York City, Washington plays a high-powered music mogul on the verge of making a pivotal industry move until someone close to him is snatched up as part of a ransom plot. A$AP Rocky gets involved in a very twisted way as a rapper named Yung Felon, and there’s even an Ice Spice sighting. A beloved character from the Lee universe also makes a cameo, but we won’t ruin that part for you— or the surprising ending.

After a brief in-theater run, stream Highest 2 Lowest on Apple TV+ to see if it’s worth the hype. —Bruce Goodwin II

Chappelle’s Show – Netflix

Source: Scott Gries / Getty

The Chappelle’s Show‘s entirely too short run is all on Netlfix. No further explanation needed.

About Last Night – VOD

About Last Night is a 2014 reimganing of the 1986 film of the same name, both based on the based on the 1974 David Mamet play, Sexual Perversity in Chicago. Kevin Hart plays the role of Berniem Michael Ealy stars as Danny, the main protagonist, Regina Hall shows up as Joan, Hart’s love interest, andJoy Bryant as Debbie. Paula Patton is also part of the cast as Alison, the love interest of Ealy.

What makes the movie work is that while the characters are Black, they’re full dimensional people who work high-end jobs, live well, and don’t rely on any tropes to tell the story, well, not exactly. Hart and Hall serve as the zany, oversexed couple and some of the jokes are trying too hard but Ealy and Patton both deliver layered peformances that work. It’s a solid rom-com.

The film can be found on various streaming services for rent or purchase (Video On Demand). —D. L. Chandler

