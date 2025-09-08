The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Source:

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet was a dazzling display of high fashion, with music’s biggest stars turning the event into a runway of bold statements and vintage glamour.

Latto stole the spotlight in a gold vintage Versace gown that shimmered with old Hollywood elegance. The intricate detailing and flawless fit made her a vision of timeless beauty. Sabrina Carpenter opted for romance, donning a lace Valentino gown that exuded ethereal charm, perfectly complementing her soft, glamorous waves.

Ice Spice brought a modern edge to the carpet in a corseted denim Ralph Lauren dress, blending streetwear with couture in a way only she could. Meanwhile, Tyla paid homage to the ’90s in a vintage mini Chanel dress from the brand’s iconic Spring/Summer 1993 collection, proving that classic never goes out of style.

RELATED STORIES:

Style Gallery: Black Hollywood Turns Out For The 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

What Your Fav Celebs Wore to the 2025 GRAMMYs

Glorilla turned heads in a bold plaid ensemble by Helen Anthony, complete with a blazer that added a touch of androgynous flair. Finally, Ciara hit the red carpet in a bold, sculpted red mini dress from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2025 collection—a true masterpiece of avant-garde design.

From vintage treasures to cutting-edge couture, the 2025 VMAs red carpet was a celebration of individuality and artistry. These stars didn’t just walk the carpet—they owned it.

1) Justine Skye in Dsquared 2

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

2) LL Cool J in YSL and Simonei Smith in Ganni

Source: Doug Peters – PA Images / Getty

3) Sabrina Carpenter in Valentino

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

4) Ariana Grande in Custom Fendi

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

5) Doja Cat in Balmain

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

6) Olandria in Cheney Chano

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

7) Nicolas Vansteenberghe in Laquan Smith

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

8) Latto in Vintage Versace

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

9) Jessica Simpson in Christian Siriano

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

10) Ice Spice in Ralph Lauren

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

11) Tyla in Vintage Chanel

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

12) Glorilla in Helen Anthony

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

13) Ciara in Schiaparelli

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

14) Summer Walter in Howie B

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

15) Sexyy Red in a Red Leather Dress

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

16) Leon Thomas in a Long Blazer and Leather Pants

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

17) Gunna in a Grey Tweed Suit

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

18) Busta Rhymes in a Black & Gold Suit

Source: John Shearer / Getty

19) Joyner Lucas in a Black & White Suit

Noam Galai

20) Jermaine Dupri in a Canadian Tuxedo

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

21) Morgan McMichaels in a Rhinestone Dess

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

22) Megan Stalter in a White Gown

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

23) Lenny Kravitz in a Brown Plaid Suit

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

24) Rebecca Black in a Fur & Lace Combo

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

25) Zara Larsson in a Sheer Flora Mini Dress

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

26) Ace Greene in a Plaid Blazer & Jeans

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

READ MORE STORIES:

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com