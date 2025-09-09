Listen Live
Atlanta Ranks 5th In New Apartment Construction in U.S.

Published on September 9, 2025

1072 West Peachtree Street Under Construction
Source: Sean Davis / Getty

Metro Atlanta has solidified its position as a hub for growth, ranking 5th in the nation for new apartment construction in 2025, according to a report by RentCafe. With over 17,500 new units added this year, the region is outpacing most of the country, driven by strategic developments and a booming population.

Key Drivers of Growth

The surge in apartment construction is largely attributed to transformative projects like the Atlanta Beltline, which has spurred mixed-use developments and revitalized neighborhoods. Additionally, preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have accelerated infrastructure and housing projects, particularly in downtown and Midtown Atlanta.

The city of Atlanta itself contributed significantly to the region’s ranking, adding 6,300 new units, placing it 6th among U.S. cities for apartment completions.

National Context

Metro Atlanta’s growth is part of a broader trend in the South, which is expected to account for over 50% of all new apartment developments in the U.S. this year. The region’s business-friendly environment, affordability, and job opportunities continue to attract new residents, fueling demand for rental housing.

Nationally, New York, Dallas, Austin, and Phoenix lead the rankings, with New York topping the list at 30,023 new units. However, Atlanta’s consistent growth highlights its rising prominence as a key player in the U.S. housing market.

Looking Ahead

As Atlanta prepares for the World Cup and continues to expand its urban infrastructure, the demand for rental housing is expected to remain strong. The city’s focus on creating live-work-play environments and its appeal to Millennials and Gen Z renters position it for sustained growth in the coming years.

