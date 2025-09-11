Listen Live
Trey Songz Settles

Trey Songz Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit Over New Year’s Eve Club Incident

Published on September 11, 2025

YFN LUCCI & Friends Welcome Home Concert - Atlanta, GA
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

R&B singer Trey Songz has settled a lawsuit with Jauhara Jeffries, who accused him of groping her at a Miami nightclub on New Year’s Eve in 2018. Jeffries alleged that Songz assaulted and penetrated her without consent on the dancefloor. The case was set to go to trial next month but has been settled out of court. This is not the first time Songz has faced allegations of sexual misconduct, with another lawsuit settled in 2022 and a trial scheduled for 2023.

