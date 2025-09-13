Could We See The Carters This Weekend?

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Beyoncé may make an appearance at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards this weekend, where she is a nominee. The Emmys executive producer is prepared to welcome the ’03 Bonnie & Clyde, should they attend the ceremony. Beyoncé has already won an Emmy for Outstanding Costumes for her special Beyoncé Bowl, and the special is also nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). The awards show will broadcast from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

The biggest night in television is nearly here: The Primetime #Emmys.



From a #LawandOrder reunion and emotional appearances to a showdown between Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who are nominated in the same category, @gayleking and @ETnow’s @nischelleturner take a look at the stars and… pic.twitter.com/ckpAPv9uU1 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 12, 2025