Could We See The Carters This Weekend?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z will face off this weekend at the 2025 Primetime Emmys

Published on September 12, 2025

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Beyoncé may make an appearance at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards this weekend, where she is a nominee. The Emmys executive producer is prepared to welcome the ’03 Bonnie & Clyde, should they attend the ceremony. Beyoncé has already won an Emmy for Outstanding Costumes for her special Beyoncé Bowl, and the special is also nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). The awards show will broadcast from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

