Listen Live
News

Trump Announces He is giving Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FILES-US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Source: JOSH EDELSON / Getty

On Thursday (Sept. 11), Donald Trump revealed plans to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom—the nation’s top civilian distinction—to Republican activist Charlie Kirk, following Kirk’s death in a college campus shooting.

“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” Trump said. “We miss him greatly, yet I have no doubt that Charlie’s voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on.”

Kirk was a conservative activist, author, and commentator best known as the founder and president of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization focused on promoting conservative values among young Americans, especially on college campuses.

Born in 1993, Kirk gained national attention in his early 20s for organizing events and speaking engagements advocating for limited government, free markets, and pro-Trump policies.

On September 10, 2025, Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He was part of the “American Comeback Tour,” and at the time of the attack he was hosting a “Prove Me Wrong” table, a format in which he engages in debates with the public.

The shot that killed him struck his neck.

Trump called the assassination a “dark moment for America,” in a message from the Oval Office on Wednesday. 

“To my great fellow Americans, I am filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah,” Trump said in a four-minute video.

“Charlie inspired millions. And tonight, all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror,” the president, seated behind the Resolute desk, continued. 

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Success takes all hours
Business & Economy

Businesses Planning To Raise Prices In Near Future

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Couple Unhappy
Local

Houston Residents To Receive Emergency Alert Text

MLB: SEP 07 Phillies at Marlins
Sports

Viral ‘Karen’ Steals Home Run Ball From Young Phillies Fan

How Music Got Free - 50 Cent
Music

Reality AV: 50 Cent Paid In Full And Ice Cube Before Hip Hop

Entertainment News

Tamron Hall Celebrates Season 7 With Big Guests and Real Conversations

Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2011
Sports

Will Taylor Swift Perform At Super Bowl Halftime?

Alief landmark, FunPlex, apparently sold and being turned into a data center
Pop Culture

Funplex Closes, Puts Everything Up For Auction

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close