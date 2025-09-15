Listen Live
Entertainment

Marcus Jordan Reaches Deal to Avoid DUI Prosecution

Published on September 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas At Kathy's
Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Marcus Jordan, son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, has reached an agreement with prosecutors that could wipe away the criminal charges stemming from his DUI arrest earlier this year. The deal, known as deferred prosecution, gives him the chance to avoid a conviction if he follows a strict list of requirements for the next year.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Related Stories

The incident that sparked the case happened in Maitland, Florida, when officers discovered Jordan’s car stuck on railroad tracks. According to the arrest report, he showed signs of being impaired. Body camera footage later showed him identifying himself to police, saying, “I’m Marcus Jordan! Michael Jordan’s son!” He was charged with driving under the influence, resisting an officer, and possession of a controlled substance. Initial tests suggested cocaine, but a later lab analysis confirmed the substance was actually ketamine.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Instead of going to trial, Jordan accepted the state’s deferred prosecution program. Under the agreement, he must complete several conditions: perform 50 hours of community service, pay a monthly supervision fee, donate $1,000 to an approved nonprofit, and install an interlock device on his vehicle. He also has to submit to random drug tests, write a 250-word apology letter to the arresting officer, and comply with other supervision requirements.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

If Jordan successfully meets all of these conditions over the course of a year, the charges against him will be dismissed, and he will avoid having a criminal conviction on his record. However, if he fails to uphold any part of the agreement, prosecutors have the right to immediately reopen the case and move forward with the original charges. By entering into the deal, Jordan also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Related Article: Son of NBA Legend Marcus Jordan Arrested For DUI and Cocaine Possession

Related Article: Is Michael Jordan Having Money Problems?

This resolution reflects a common approach in DUI and drug-related cases for first-time or non-violent offenders, giving them a chance to make amends and demonstrate responsibility without carrying the burden of a lifelong conviction. For Jordan, who has made headlines not only as the son of a basketball icon but also through his business ventures, this agreement offers an opportunity to move forward—provided he stays on track with the court’s demands.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Marcus Jordan Reaches Deal to Avoid DUI Prosecution  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Mookie Betts Hosts Celebrity Softball Game At Dodger Stadium To Celebrate Black Heritage Night
Music

Lizzo Explains Why She Might Not Release Her Album”Love In Real Life”

Houston Skyline
Local

Houston, We Have A Poverty Problem

Concerts / Konzerte: Jay Z
Music

Jay-Z Responds To Rumors And Kendrick Lamar Wins Emmy

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Alief landmark, FunPlex, apparently sold and being turned into a data center
Pop Culture

Funplex Closes, Puts Everything Up For Auction

How Music Got Free - 50 Cent
Music

Reality AV: 50 Cent Paid In Full And Ice Cube Before Hip Hop

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close