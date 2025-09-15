Tramell Tillman Makes Emmy History With Supporting Actor Win

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Tramell Tillman has officially made Emmy history. The actor, best known for his eerie yet magnetic role as Seth Milchick in Apple TV+’s Severance, took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, becoming the first Black man to ever win in that category.

Tillman’s win was not only a personal triumph but also a groundbreaking moment for the Emmys, which had never honored a Black actor in this particular field in its 77-year history. The 40-year-old outshone a competitive slate of nominees, including co-stars Zach Cherry and John Turturro, as well as Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Sam Rockwell, and James Marsden.

The victory marks another milestone in Emmy history, joining the likes of Viola Davis, who became the first Black woman to win Lead Drama Actress in 2015, and Billy Porter, the first openly gay Black man to win in a lead acting category. Tillman himself is also the first openly gay Black man to win in the supporting drama actor category.

What makes this achievement even more striking is that Tillman didn’t receive recognition during Severance’s debut season in 2022, when the show earned 14 nominations. Two years later, the series came back stronger with 27 nominations, positioning Tillman at the forefront of one of TV’s most acclaimed ensembles.

In an interview earlier this year, Tillman reflected on the possibility of making history. “Do I feel a weight? No. I feel honored to join the legacy of these incredible storytellers,” he said. “I’m ambitious and would love an Emmy, but I’ve learned it’s not up to me.” His humble outlook makes the win even sweeter for fans who have followed his journey.

The supporting drama actor category, established in 1970, has long seen talented Black actors nominated but overlooked. Icons like Giancarlo Esposito, Michael K. Williams, and O-T Fagbenle have all earned nods, with 23 nominations for Black actors over the years, but no victories until now.

Tillman’s Emmy moment comes amid a breakout year in his career. Beyond Severance, he appeared alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning and has several exciting projects lined up, including Lena Dunham’s Good Sex opposite Natalie Portman and a role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Tramell Tillman Makes Emmy History With Supporting Actor Win was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com