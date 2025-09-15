Listen Live
Tramell Tillman's Makes Emmy History After 'Severance' Win

Tramell Tillman's Makes Emmy History After Supporting Drama Actor Win

Tillman plays as Seth Milchick in Apple TV+'s drama "Severance."

Published on September 15, 2025

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Severance star Tramell Tillman has made history with his 2025 Emmy win on Sunday.

Tillman, who plays the chilling Seth Milchick in the Apple TV+ show, won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, becoming the first Black man to ever win in that category.

This was Tillman’s first Emmy nomination and win. Others nominated alongside him include Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Sam Rockwell, Jason Isaaxs, Walton Goggins and James Marsden.

The 40-year-old actor joins a short list of other Black Emmy winners who broke barriers in their respective categories. In 2015, Viola Davis became the first woman to win Outstanding Lead Drama Actress for the ABC crime drama How to Get Away With Murder and Zendaya who won in 202 and 2022 for her role in HBO’s Euphoria.

Talking to reporters, Tillman was still processing his historic win.

“I am fortunate to be in the company of such great actors that have gone before me,” Tillman said, “like Andre Braugher, Ossie Davis, Michael K. Williams, that have done beautiful work, and those that are still with us today, like Giancarlo Esposito and Jeffrey Wright,” he said. “These men, I’ve been taken by their work for years, and I borrow from them. So I’m just honored to be in the class.”

was originally published on foxync.com

