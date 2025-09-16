All I Want For Xmas is Vegas

Source: Courtesy Epic Records / Courtesy Epic Records

Mariah Carey is bringing her holiday cheer to Las Vegas this season with a residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM for her “Christmastime in Las Vegas” show. The Queen of Christmas will be performing from Nov. 28 through Dec. 13 with a total of 10 shows planned. Mariah has been a holiday staple since her hit song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in 1994 and has previously toured during the holiday season. This year’s residency is a smaller scale compared to past tours, but fans can expect to be filled with holiday spirit during the festive shows.

Mariah Carey announces Christmas 2025 Las Vegas residency. Get tickets https://t.co/9K7HQwDXuv pic.twitter.com/CbiV3ZTNns — New York Post (@nypost) September 16, 2025