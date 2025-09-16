Listen Live
Entertainment

All I Want For Xmas is Vegas

Mariah Carey Announces Christmas 2025 Las Vegas Residency

Published on September 16, 2025

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Source: Courtesy Epic Records / Courtesy Epic Records

Mariah Carey is bringing her holiday cheer to Las Vegas this season with a residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM for her “Christmastime in Las Vegas” show. The Queen of Christmas will be performing from Nov. 28 through Dec. 13 with a total of 10 shows planned. Mariah has been a holiday staple since her hit song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in 1994 and has previously toured during the holiday season. This year’s residency is a smaller scale compared to past tours, but fans can expect to be filled with holiday spirit during the festive shows.

