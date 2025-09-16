Cardi B Admits She Was Too Depressed to Record After Offset Breakup

Source: Warner Bros. TV

Cardi B is finally breaking her silence on just how devastating her split from Offset really was. In a candid sit-down with Kelly Rowland for Spotify’s Countdown To series, the rapper admitted that the divorce left her so broken she couldn’t record music, couldn’t focus on her work, and at times couldn’t even face her kids without breaking down in tears.

The 32-year-old, who is gearing up to release her highly anticipated album Am I the Drama? on September 19, recalled flying to Los Angeles to finish the project after dropping her single “Enough.” But instead of productive studio sessions, she found herself completely shut down. “I had two months, and we had to cancel everything because I was so depressed that I couldn’t record,” Cardi admitted. “We was out here for like two weeks, and I just couldn’t record. I barely recorded anything because I couldn’t even stop crying.”

Even being in the studio was too much. “Every time I see a mic, I start crying. My feelings and my heart really cripple me,” she said. For Cardi, the pain went beyond just her music. She explained that the heartbreak made her question love altogether. “I have been hurt and I’ve been disappointed and I’ve been disrespected. I felt like I was withdrawing from love.”

What really weighed on her, though, was the impact on her children. Cardi confessed that she couldn’t even look at her kids — Kulture, Wave, and Blossom — without being overwhelmed by sadness. “I can’t even look at my kids’ faces because I just want to cry when I see them,” she shared.

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in 2017, but their marriage was plagued by cheating scandals, public fallouts, and reconciliations. She filed for divorce in July 2024 — the second time she’s taken legal action to end the relationship. After the split, she found her footing again with the release of her empowering single “Outside” in 2025, which celebrated her independence and hinted at her new romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs. The two made headlines when they went public at a Knicks game in May 2025, and Cardi later confirmed the relationship on Instagram.

Despite the pain, Cardi seems ready to turn the page. With Am I the Drama? set to drop, she’s taking all of that heartbreak and channeling it into her music — proving once again that even in her darkest moments, she finds a way to transform pain into power.

