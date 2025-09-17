Oh Baby! Cardi B Is Expecting with Former Houston Texan Stefon Diggs

Source: Elsa / Getty

New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B are expecting their first child together, as announced by Cardi B in a recent interview. The couple, who have been dating since June, have been supportive of each other’s careers and work ethic. Cardi B has been inspired by Diggs’ dedication as a professional athlete and admires his hard work. Diggs and Cardi both have children from previous relationships, and their relationship has been a source of motivation for Cardi.

Cardi B CONFIRMED she’s pregnant!

having a baby with her boyfriend Stefon Diggs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1NCVoxbAa9 — ✯🐦‍⬛ (@SAINTBELCALIS) September 17, 2025