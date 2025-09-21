Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Is Today
The death of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk has sparked political division in the US, with thousands gathering for his funeral today. US President Donald Trump will lead tributes at a stadium gathering to honor Kirk, who was recently killed in a political violence incident. Trump expressed that the memorial service is meant to celebrate Kirk’s life and legacy.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend.— Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 13, 2025
The morning of Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, AZ.https://t.co/t0KIbEbhaP pic.twitter.com/KNM2xFNvUi
More from Majic 102.1