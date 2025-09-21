Listen Live
Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Is Today

Charlie Kirk's memorial to be held Sunday afternoon in Arizona

Published on September 21, 2025

Memorial Service Held For Slain Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk At State Farm Stadium
The death of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk has sparked political division in the US, with thousands gathering for his funeral today. US President Donald Trump will lead tributes at a stadium gathering to honor Kirk, who was recently killed in a political violence incident. Trump expressed that the memorial service is meant to celebrate Kirk’s life and legacy.

