Kehlani Recats To AI Artist Offered Record Deal

Kehlani Reacts After AI Artist Bags Million-Dollar Record Deal & Billboard Debut

Published on September 21, 2025

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

Kehlani has criticized the recent $3 million record deal signed by an AI-generated artist named Xania Monet. The artist, operated by Mississippi poet Telisha “Nikki” Jones, uses generative software to set poems to music. Kehlani expressed her disapproval, stating that the AI artist does none of the work and that the situation is beyond control. This controversy comes amidst concerns about AI technology in the music industry, with a study warning that music professionals could lose a quarter of their income to AI in the next four years. Other artists, such as SZA and James Cameron, have also expressed concerns about the impact of AI on creativity and the industry.

