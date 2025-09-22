Listen Live
Win A Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo

Published on September 22, 2025

Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo
The Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo is a beloved annual tradition celebrating its 89th year, bringing together the community for days filled with family fun, live entertainment, and rich Texas heritage. Running now through October 5th, the fair features thrilling rodeo events, livestock shows, a bustling carnival, delicious food, and live music performances. It’s a place where generations gather to enjoy time-honored traditions and create lasting memories. Whether you’re cheering on a rodeo rider, exploring the exhibits, or just soaking in the festive atmosphere, the Fort Bend County Fair offers something for everyone.

