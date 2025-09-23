Listen Live
‘Jimmy Kimmel LIVE’ Back Tonight (Tuesday)

Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to his late-night show after ABC lifts suspension

Published on September 23, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel Show Returns To ABC Line Up After Suspension
Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to late-night television after a week-long suspension for controversial comments about the killing of activist Charlie Kirk. Disney reinstated Kimmel without requiring an apology, but some ABC affiliates will not carry his show. The decision by Nexstar and Sinclair to pre-empt Kimmel’s show reflects the ongoing controversy and high stakes surrounding his return. Despite criticism and calls for an apology, Kimmel’s return is expected to draw significant attention and viewership.

