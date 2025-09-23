‘Jimmy Kimmel LIVE’ Back Tonight (Tuesday)

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to late-night television after a week-long suspension for controversial comments about the killing of activist Charlie Kirk. Disney reinstated Kimmel without requiring an apology, but some ABC affiliates will not carry his show. The decision by Nexstar and Sinclair to pre-empt Kimmel’s show reflects the ongoing controversy and high stakes surrounding his return. Despite criticism and calls for an apology, Kimmel’s return is expected to draw significant attention and viewership.

Jimmy Kimmel may be returning to his late-night show on Tuesday, but the program will not air on 66 ABC stations across the U.S., as Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar both say they will preempt the show #THRNews pic.twitter.com/b7Grl6NjLn — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2025