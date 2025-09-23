CNN 4-Part Series ‘New Orleans: Soul of a City’ Arrives In October

Listen Live
CNN Series 'New Orleans: Soul of a City' Arrives In October

'New Orleans: Soul of a City' is highlighted by its premiere episode, “Rebirth of the Superdome," about rebuilding after Hurricane Katrina.

Published on September 23, 2025

Louisiana Superdome
Bettmann

There are no words that could ever fully describe the devastation that occurred 20 years ago when Hurricane Katrina obliterated much of the Gulf Coast with an extra emphasis on the beautiful and Black city of New Orleans, Louisiana.

We mean it: the photos below do a better job than words ever could when it comes to capturing the universal heartbreak we all felt in a nutshell.

Aftermath of Hurricane Katrina - Aerial Shots of New Orleans - September 3, 2005
Daniel J. Barry
New Orleans area residents, seeking refu
JAMES NIELSEN
Soldiers watch people boarding buses nea
ROBERT SULLIVAN
Trash is strewn outside the fully evacua
ROBERT SULLIVAN

RELATED: Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana

The city’s legendary Superdome (seen above) would serve as a refuge for thousands experiencing turmoil in the immediate aftermath of Katrina, yet had to go through renovation itself once everything was said and done. That story, and the dynamic tale of The Big Easy in general, is explored in CNN’s upcoming four-part docuseries, New Orleans: Soul of a City. The premiere episode, “Rebirth of the Superdome,” made for a highlight of the series when it had an early premiere last month to commemorate the Superdome’s 50th anniversary. More details below, via CNN:

“‘Rebirth of the Superdome’ features interviews with former Saints players Malcolm Jenkins, Deuce McAllister, and Devery Henderson, former mayor Mitch Landrieu, former Superdome general manager Doug Thornton, Wendell Pierce, James Carville, Pam Oliver, Emeril Lagasse, Wynton Marsalis and other New Orleans icons.

While the first episode tells the story of the Superdome, the full four-part series explores the many ways the city communes with its history — through music, food, sports, and tradition — revealing how, 20 years after Katrina, New Orleans is louder and more resilient than ever.

‘New Orleans is a city that lives its history out loud — in its music, its food, its traditions, and in the way its people rally together,’ said Eric Johnson, Executive Producer, CNN Original Series. ‘The story of the Superdome is the story of a city’s resilience, and it’s just the beginning of what we explore in this series.'”

Be sure to watch all four episodes in New Orleans: Soul of a City when they begin airing Sunday, October 5 at 10PM ET/PT. Preview “Rebirth of the Superdome” below:

CNN 4-Part Series ‘New Orleans: Soul of a City’ Arrives In October  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

