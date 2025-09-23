Listen Live
Sports

Texans Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: SEP 15 Buccaneers at Texans
Source: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers flips through the air after being hit low by Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson #8 of the Houston Texans during the NFL game between Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 15, 2025, at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

HOUSTON — Amid a turbulent start to the 2025 NFL season, the Houston Texans decided to make a big change to their secondary by releasing veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a surprise move on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Texans Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson  was originally published on houstonseagle.com

Gardner-Johnson reportedly had grown frustrated with his role on the team and the Texans’ approach to how its defense runs, according to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson. The veteran safety reportedly sought to be traded, but the Texans released him instead.

The Texans traded for Gardner-Johnson in March in exchange for Kenyon Green and a conditional pick swap. A few weeks ago, the Texans converted over $6 million of his contract into a signing bonus, indicating big plans for the veteran as a member of the team.

Many following the league took to social media to express their surprise to the sudden move, as Gardner-Johnson is regarded as one of the better safeties in football. Reactions ranged from amusement, to confusion, to anger and even hope for a reunion:

Texans Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson  was originally published on houstonseagle.com

Texans Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson  was originally published on houstonseagle.com

Texans Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson  was originally published on houstonseagle.com

Texans Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson  was originally published on houstonseagle.com

Texans Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson  was originally published on houstonseagle.com

Texans Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson  was originally published on houstonseagle.com

Texans Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson  was originally published on houstonseagle.com

Texans Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson  was originally published on houstonseagle.com

Gardner-Johnson will likely be highly-sought after in the wake of his Houston exit. He currently has 11 tackles on the season, along with four assisted tackles.

Previous to his time in Houston, Gardner-Johnson spent his first three seasons with the New Orleans Saints, before landing with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2022 season. He played for the Detroit Lions in 2023, where he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in his third game with the team. He rebounded in his second stint with the Eagles in 2024, where he won the Super Bowl.

The post Texans Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson appeared first on The Eagle 106.9/107.5.

Texans Release Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson  was originally published on houstonseagle.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Toned photo of proudly display of American flag in wall mouth flagpole in kindergarten classroom in public Texas elementary school
News

Texas Teachers Investigated After Charlie Kirk Posts May Lose Licenses

News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

Jade Elise McKissic
News

Have You Seen Her? Woman Vanishes After Leaving Houston Neighborhood

Rihanna & Asap Rocky
Entertainment

Rihanna and A$AP Rock First Baby Girl ?

Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo
Contests

Win A Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo

Hands Grasping Bars of Jail Cell Symbolizing Confinement and Despair
Crime

Houston Robberies by Former High School Pals Ends in Major Sentences

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Pearland
Local

Pearland Ranked Among Top 3 Best Places to Live in America

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close