Rihanna Welcomes A Baby Girl – And The Internet Aunties Are Screaming!

It’s official – Rihanna has entered her ‘girl mom’ era. The beauty and fashion icon revealed that she and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers. Her newest bundle of joy arrived on September 13, 2025.

Rih shared the news in the most effortless way possible. She dropped a simple two-photo Instagram carousel that instantly had social media celebrating the newest Fenty family member.

Internet Aunties & Uncles, Meet Rihanna’s New Baby Girl

The first image shows Rihanna glowing and gorgeous in pink. She’s holding her newborn daughter close in a soft and intimate moment that instantly broke the internet. The second photo is a close-up of a pair of tiny pink satin booties tied with long ribbons, hinting at the new chapter ahead.

Rocki Irish marks baby number three for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are already proud parents to their two sons, RZA and Riot Rose. Rihanna first revealed she was pregnant with her daughter earlier this year at the Met Gala. The Bajan princess arrived in a dramatic custom-tailored look and unveiled her bump like only she could – with major fashion flair.

Since then, she’s continued to redefine maternity style. Through fly fits, bright colors, and bare bump moments, Rihanna has inspired women everywhere to dress boldly and unapologetically through every season of life.

Rihanna Is The Ultimate Mommy Mogul – And We Love Her For That

Rihanna often lights up when she talks about motherhood. But she’s also been honest about the realities that come with it. In an interview with The Cut, she talked about fear in motherhood. “I’m actually afraid of sh*t. The well-being of your kids, you worry about that constantly,” she shared. “Nobody warns you that having kids means you’re going to worry every second of your life.”

And while the fear is real, so is the joy.

With Rihanna as her mama and ASAP Rocky as her dad, baby Rocki Irish is stepping into a world of love, style, and undeniable star power. Congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP on their beautiful new addition. We can’t wait to watch this little girl grow, glow, and carry the legacy of one of the most iconic women of our time.

