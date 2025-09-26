White House Prepares For Potential Mass Firings If Government Shuts Down

Listen Live
White House Prepares for Mass Federal Layoffs Amid Shutdown Risk

Published on September 26, 2025

White House in Washington DC. American presidency residence. Federal government. Historic home of American presidents. USA symbol. The White House is national symbol. Political government building.
Source: Tverdohlib / Getty

The White House is instructing federal agencies to prepare for large-scale layoffs if the government shuts down next week.

In a memo released Wednesday night, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) told agencies to plan for a “reduction in force” for programs whose funding could lapse, especially those not aligned with the President’s priorities. Unlike previous shutdowns, when non-essential federal employees were furloughed but returned once funding was restored, a reduction in force would permanently eliminate positions, marking a far more aggressive step.

The memo instructs agencies to revise these plans after a potential shutdown ends, keeping only the minimal number of employees needed to maintain statutory functions.

Maryland has already been heavily impacted by federal workforce cuts under the Trump administration, losing more than 15,000 federal jobs since January, the largest drop in any state.

The OMB’s directive raises the stakes for a possible shutdown and increases pressure on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Both Democrats have opposed a short-term funding bill supported by President Trump and congressional Republicans, which would extend government operations for seven weeks in exchange for healthcare changes.

In response to the memo, Jeffries posted on X, “We will not be intimidated by your threat to engage in mass firings. Get lost,” calling OMB Director Russ Vought a “malignant political hack.” Schumer called the memo “an attempt at intimidation” and said any firings would likely be overturned in court or result in rehiring.

OMB said it held its first planning call with federal agencies this week, coordinating shutdown contingency measures. While past shutdown plans were publicly posted, this year’s plans have not been released. The memo also criticized Democrats for blocking a clean funding bill, citing their demands for extended health subsidies and Medicaid reversals.

The agency reminded all federal offices to submit their shutdown plans promptly, noting some are still outstanding.

White House Prepares For Potential Mass Firings If Government Shuts Down  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

