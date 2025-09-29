NC Governor Josh Stein visits Southport after deadly mass shooting

Source: ALLISON JOYCE / Getty

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein urged the importance of improving the mental health system after police charged an ex-Marine with killing three people in Southport, NC.

On Monday, Sept. 29, Governor Stein held a news conference in the wake of the mass shooting that happened in Brunswick County on Sept. 27.

According to the City of Southport, around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, officers with Southport police were called to reports of a shots fired call with multiple injuries at the American Fish Company. A boat with a single occupant opened fire on the American Fish Company, where three people died and five others were injured. Police said that the boat then fled the area. Around 10:30 p.m., a suspect was detained.

According to Southport law enforcement officials, Nigel Max Edge, of Oak Island, was charged with:

Three counts of first-degree murder

Five counts of attempted first-degree murder and

Five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury

Police Chief Todd Coring said at a news conference that Edge suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Southport is a tight-knit community that is reeling from this tragedy,” Governor Josh Stein said Monday, “I am heartbroken for the three families who lost a loved one in this senseless act of violence and grateful for state and local law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard who worked together to quickly apprehend the suspect.”

He continued, “Making sure that people feel and are safe in their communities is critical. It is clear we have more work to do to achieve that goal. I am ready to work with any and everyone who is serious about protecting North Carolinians.”

The Governor also provided updates regarding Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Imelda interacting off the state’s coast at the press conference.

“While Tropical Storm Imelda is being pulled offshore, North Carolinians along the coast must remain vigilant as coastal flooding and life-threatening rip currents impact the region,” he said.

A state of emergency was declared for North Carolina on Saturday to mobilize resources and personnel.

NC Governor Josh Stein visits Southport after deadly mass shooting was originally published on foxync.com