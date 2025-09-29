Viral TikTok Librarian To Lead “Reading Rainbow” Reboot on PBS

Source: Getty Images

The iconic butterfly in the sky is back!

Reading Rainbow, the beloved children’s program that championed literacy for decades, is returning to PBS after nearly 20 years. As reported by PEOPLE, this vibrant reboot introduces a fresh face and a modern approach to inspire a new generation of readers.

Taking the helm is Mychal Threets, a librarian and literacy advocate widely known to millions on TikTok as “Mychal The Librarian.” Threets’ connected and dynamic presence is set to bring new energy to the show. In a colorful announcement, Threets asked a group of kids, “Reading Rainbow is returning, with all new episodes! Are you ready?” The excited children responded with a resounding “Yes!” Threets encourages everyone to, “In the meantime, make sure to follow the rainbow!”

The new series promises an inclusive lineup of celebrity guests, ensuring the stories and faces on screen are as diverse as their audience. Stars like Gabrielle Union, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen will lend their voices as narrators, bringing a range of books to life. Alongside them, figures such as Dancing With The Stars’ Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa, author Bellen Woodard, and actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach will make appearances to further excite young viewers.

The original series, famously hosted by LeVar Burton, first aired in 1983. It was created to combat the “summer loss phenomenon,” where children’s reading skills decline during summer break. Burton, reflecting on the significance of the show, shared, “As a Black man who comes from people for whom it would have been illegal to have the facility of literacy, to have grown up and become a symbol of literacy, an acknowledged advocate for literacy, especially childhood literacy in this country, that’s no small thing in my view.”

This new chapter of Reading Rainbow builds on that powerful legacy while integrating modern elements for today’s kids. Viewers can expect interactive projects like creating sidewalk libraries and sending postcards, fostering a hands-on connection to reading. With Threets leading the way and a diverse cast of narrators, the show is poised to continue its mission of making reading a joyful and accessible adventure for everyone. As Threets puts it, “Are you ready?” For fans old and new, the answer is a joyful “Yes!”

