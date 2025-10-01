Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Milan Fashion Week got a necessary dose of our color and joy when twin designers Bruce and Glen Proctor shut down the runway with their BruceGlen Spring 2026 collection. This wasn’t just another fashion show; it was a powerful display of Black excellence and a vibrant celebration of living fully and freely in the moment.

Seeing two of our own shine on a global stage, infusing their work with a joy that feels deeply familiar, was a moment of pure cultural pride.

The collection was a masterclass in the signature style we’ve come to love from the duo. They painted the runway with bold, saturated colors—electric blues, sun-drenched yellows, purples, and hot pinks—that popped on every skin tone. It was a celebration of individuality and community, woven into joyful prints and playful silhouettes. The iconic animal patterns, a brand staple, were back with fresh energy, reminding us of the confidence and flair we bring to everything we do.

RELATED STORIES:

Sammy B Headlines Fashion Week Columbus with Vibrant Collection

Cardi B Turned Heads At Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week In These Looks

Models owned the catwalk in designs that moved with an undeniable spirit. New plaid-printed chiffons brought an airy, sophisticated feel, adding a sense of lightness and flow that felt like a deep, welcome exhale. A standout detail was the recurring bubble motif, which the designers explained as a symbol for precious moments of joy. Bruce shared, “We wanted to capture that feeling of a perfect, happy moment, like a bubble you want to hold onto.” That idea came to life in voluminous sleeves and rounded skirts that were both fun and high-fashion.

With their Spring 2026 collection, BruceGlen did more than just present clothes; they created a feeling. Inviting all to embrace color and find delight in the now, reminding the world that our joy is our power.

Check out the looks from their Milan Fashion Week runway presentation below

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

  1. Sunset Silk Ombré Bow Blouse & Raspberry Ombré Silk Palazzo Pant
Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

2) Fig Silk Ombré Bow Blouse & Cool Blue Ombré Silk Palazzo Pant

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

3) Chocolate Plaid Glitch Sleeveless Turtleneck, Layered with the Chocolate Bubble Slit Maxi Slip Dress

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

4) Colorful Animal Print Halter Dress

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

RELATED STORY: 15 Pieces From The Emerge! Fashion Show We Love

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

5) LimeSkin Silk Hoodie, BruceGlen Jersey, LimeSkin Silk Pants

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

6) Raspberry Angel Silk Chiffon Top & Wildflower Plaid Mini Skirt

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

7) Pink Leopard Ombré Long Sleeve Tee & Scribble Floral Mini Silk Slip Dress

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

8) House Party Leopard Button Up, Chocolate Plaid Denim Jacket, & Chocolate and Lime Plaid High Waist Shorts

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

9) Fig Bubble Button Down & Fig Bubble Silk Drawstring Pant

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

10) Orange Dragonfly Blouse & Orange Bubble Confetti Sequin Mini Skirt

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

11) Lemon Dragonfly Blouse & Bubbles Chocolate and Lime Plaid Maxi Denim Skirt

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

RELATED STORIES: Why The Black In Fashion Council Showroom Is A Must-See Every Fashion Week

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

12) Wildflower Backless Baby Tee & Sherbet Fantasy Cowl Neck Mini Slip Dress

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

13) Acid Dream Classic Denim Jacket, Acid Dream Camp Shirt, & Silver Bubble Confetti Sequin Mini Skirt

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

14) Acid Dream Sleeveless Turtleneck & Neon Plaid Wide Leg Pant

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

15) Bubbles Chocolate and Lime Plaid Cropped Denim Jacket & Matching Mini Skirt

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

16) Chocolate and Lime Plaid Demin Jacket & Chocolate Plaid Wildflower

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

17) Lime Plaid Sleeveless Turtleneck, Chocolate and Lime Plaid Maxi Sleeveless Denim Vest, & Chocolate Plaid Bell Bottom Jeans

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

18) Chocolate and Lime Plaid Maxi Shirt Dress & Neon Plaid Wide Leg Pant

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

RELATED STORY: Style Gallery: Top Celebrity Paris Fashion Week Moments

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

19) Bubble Confetti Sequin Mini Slip Dress

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

20) Acid Dream Silk Button Up Shirt & Chocolate Pants

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

21) Bruce Glen Jersey

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

22) Wild Animal Button Up & Wild Animal High Waist Shorts

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

23) Caramel Angel Silk Chiffon Top & Wild Animal Bell Bottom Jean

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

24) Wild Animal Cropped Denim Jacket, Wild Animal Sleeveless Turtleneck, & Wild Animal Basketball Shorts

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

25) Kiwi Bubbles Button Up & Kiwi Bubble Silk Drawstring Silk Pant

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

26) Chocolate Plaid Glitch Sleeveless Turtleneck, Cropped Chocolate Plaid Glitch Denim Jacket, & Chocolate Plaid Glitch Shorts

Bruce Glen Spring 2026 Fashion Week Milan Runway Show September 28th, 2025
Source: Madeline Derujinsky @madelinederujinsky / Moment Dept @themomentdept

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Joy and Color Hit Milan Fashion Week Runway with Bruce Glen Collection  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Classroom, students and listening for education, school and learning for young group in junior grade. Lecture, growth and children with knowledge, scholarship and development to prepare in academy
News

New Report Reveals Houston Area’s Lowest Performing School Districts

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Mixed race businessman eating and working at desk
National

USPS To Temporarily Raise Prices And A Carter Stamp

The Talk
Entertainment

CLASSIC CONVO: Sheryl Underwood Hits the Airwaves: “I Need a Job!”

R&B Super Jam
Entertainment

Arrest Warrants Issued For Tyrese

Woman Takes At-Home COVID Test
Health

New COVID-19 Variant And Cold Cases Spiking In U.S.

White Oak and Buffalo Bayou Rivers confluence, Downtown Houston, Texas, United States of America
News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close