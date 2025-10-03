Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Source: Radio ONE / Majic Under The Stars

MAJIC 102.1 and The Original Red Rooster are teaming up to deliver The Ultimate Girls Night Out at MAJIC Under the Stars, happening Saturday, October 25th at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands. The night will feature an unforgettable lineup with Keith Sweat, Xscape, October London, and the line dance king himself, Cupid, bringing the music and energy for a star-studded evening under the Houston sky.

CONTEST BEGINS MONDAY, OCTOBER 6

Lucky winners will score a VIP experience complete with four concert tickets, custom MAJIC clack fans, and a meet-and-greet with radio personality Kandi Eastman, known as “The Sweet Talker.” To top it off, the prize includes $500 in weekend spending cash—perfect for a new outfit, dinner, drinks, and making the night one to remember. It’s more than a concert; it’s a celebration of music, fun, and friendship.

