Listen Live
Entertainment

Sean "Diddy" Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY
Source: MediaPunch / Getty

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison today, with credit for time served, following his conviction on prostitution charges. He was also ordered to pay the maximum fine for his crimes, $500,000.

The sentence follows an emotional two-month trial that resulted in a split verdict. While Combs was acquitted on the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to commit prostitution.

As reported by CNN, prosecutors pushed for Judge Arun Subramanian to deliver a sentence of at least 11 years in prison. Meanwhile, Combs’ attorneys argued for a 14-month sentence, which would have allowed him to come home at year’s end.

Ahead of sentencing, Combs’ attorneys publicly released a video showing the disgraced rap impresario with his family, which they hoped to show during the sentencing.

Combs also wrote a letter on Thursday to Judge Subramanian, pleading for mercy:

“In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them. I am so sorry for the hurt that I caused, but I understand that the mere words “I’m sorry” will never be good enough as these words alone cannot erase the pain from the past.”

“I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core.”

In their push for a lengthy sentence, federal prosecutors argued that Combs is “unrepentant” for the crimes he was convicted of and left his victims in fear of retaliation if released. They also say the punishment should reflect the “decades of unchecked violence” and “decades of psychological, emotional and physical damage he has inflicted.”

RELATED:

Cassie Gets Vulnerable In Letter Prior To Diddy’s Sentencing

Diddy Verdict: Not Guilty On 3 Counts; Guilty On 2

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Classroom, students and listening for education, school and learning for young group in junior grade. Lecture, growth and children with knowledge, scholarship and development to prepare in academy
News

New Report Reveals Houston Area’s Lowest Performing School Districts

Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019
Local

Deadline Approaching To Register To Vote

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Mixed race businessman eating and working at desk
National

USPS To Temporarily Raise Prices And A Carter Stamp

Woman Takes At-Home COVID Test
Health

New COVID-19 Variant And Cold Cases Spiking In U.S.

Happy House 2025
Events

Free Family Fun! Happy House Returns Thursday, October 23

R&B Super Jam
Entertainment

Arrest Warrants Issued For Tyrese

The Walt Disney Company's 77th Emmy Awards Party
Entertainment

Tyler James Williams Has Crohn’s Disease

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close