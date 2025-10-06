Listen Live
Tyrese’s Grandmother Detained?

Tyrese Gibson’s Grandmother In Police Car During Animal Cruelty Raid

Published on October 5, 2025

Tyrese
Actor/model Tyrese Gibson’s Atlanta mansion was searched by police after his Cane Corsos were linked to a deadly dog attack. The incident occurred on September 22, resulting in a charge of animal cruelty against Gibson. His grandmother was also detained during the search, with the reason remaining unclear. This is not the first time Gibson has faced legal issues, including a defamation lawsuit from Home Depot and a custody battle with his ex-wife.

