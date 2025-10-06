Listen Live
Sports

BIG Texans Win For Week 5

Ravens vs. Texans: Houston holds a 44-10 lead over Baltimore

Published on October 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Source: Rob Carr / Getty

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud led his team to a dominant 44-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 244 yards and four touchdowns. The Ravens, missing key players including Lamar Jackson, suffered their most lopsided home loss in history. Houston’s offense scored on all eight possessions with Stroud in the game, outgaining Baltimore 417-207. The Texans’ win marked their second consecutive victory after a three-game losing streak, while the Ravens face a challenging season ahead.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Classroom, students and listening for education, school and learning for young group in junior grade. Lecture, growth and children with knowledge, scholarship and development to prepare in academy
News

New Report Reveals Houston Area’s Lowest Performing School Districts

Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019
Local

Deadline Approaching To Register To Vote

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Mixed race businessman eating and working at desk
National

USPS To Temporarily Raise Prices And A Carter Stamp

Happy House 2025
Events

Free Family Fun! Happy House Returns Thursday, October 23

Woman Takes At-Home COVID Test
Health

New COVID-19 Variant And Cold Cases Spiking In U.S.

R&B Super Jam
Entertainment

Arrest Warrants Issued For Tyrese

The Walt Disney Company's 77th Emmy Awards Party
Entertainment

Tyler James Williams Has Crohn’s Disease

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close