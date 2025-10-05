Exclusive ‘HB’ Interview: Why Shoniqua Shandai’s Next Chapter May Be Her Boldest Yet

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Shoniqua Shandai is having a moment – and she’s making sure it’s hers on her own terms. Known for lighting up screens in Harlem and the upcoming season of Diarra From Detroit, the actress and singer is stepping into a new spotlight. She’s headlining her first-ever one-woman show, One Night Only with Shoniqua Shandai, at the Apollo Music Café on Friday, October 10. The intimate evening will blend original music, select covers, and raw storytelling as Shoniqua brings the vibrant, fearless energy fans know from screen to stage with what she describes as “a different side of me.”

But before she steps under those legendary Apollo lights, we sat down for a conversation that felt less like an interview and more like catching up with your favorite homegirl. You know, the one who keeps it real, makes you laugh, and always drops gems.

Shoniqua joined our Zoom call ready to dish.

The actress rocked her signature dark, kinky-straight hair – big, bold, and beautiful – and a colorful printed turtleneck. (I clocked her hair immediately — I’m a kinky-straight lover myself.) And by the end of our conversation about hair, style, representation, and God’s purpose, we were bonding over our shared love of long walks and promising turmeric lattes the next time we’re in the same city.

“I Want People Who Look Like Me To Feel Beautiful’: Shoniqua Shandai On Celebrating Natural Styles

Hair isn’t just a beauty choice for Shoniqua – it’s part of her story. Growing up in Virginia, she remembers how her hair “didn’t always take to processing,” a reality that set her apart in a place where straightened styles were the standard.

“I grew up in the South, and people were perming their hair early. I even remember a male teacher at daycare telling me I needed a perm,” she shared.

“My hair didn’t perm well, it didn’t straighten easily, and I just got used to letting it be what it was going to be.”

Those early experiences shaped how she shows up now – not just for herself, but for everyone who sees her on screen. “I think a part of why I love natural hair or bundles that look like natural hair as an adult comes from that,” she said. “I want people who look like me to feel beautiful, to feel chosen — to see someone on TV wearing natural hair and know they can be the lead, fall in love, and have all the same storylines.”

Her approach to beauty today is intentional and understated.

“When I’m not on set, I like my [hair] to feel natural and minimal — like, is it her own?” she said with a grin.

Shoniqua’s Always Been A Curvy Girl – And Proud Of It

That authenticity extends to how Shoniqua talks about her body, navigating self-image in an industry that often tries to shrink Black women. “I’ve always been the curvier girl,” she explained.

“Even when I was at my smallest — during season one of Harlem, I was around 140, 145 pounds — I was still curvy. I remember being in the mall and someone called me ‘the big girl.’ And I thought, I’m the smallest I’ve ever been in my life!”

Like many Black women, curves run in the family. “The women in my family are all curvy. My mama’s busty, my aunts are curvy, and we even joke about something called the ‘Rushing Backside.’ Because once we hit 30, you could set a glass on it,” she laughed.

“It’s always been celebrated. I didn’t feel limited until I looked at the screen and saw how rarely women with my body or skin tone were represented.”

Seeing trailblazers like Whoopi Goldberg, Raven-Symoné, Queen Latifah, and Countess Vaughn helped her imagine herself in spaces that once felt closed off. “It still wasn’t enough representation – I mean, if I can name names, that wasn’t enough. But they showed me there was room for me.”

Shoniqua’s Fashion Is Loud, She Loves Making A Statement

When it comes to fashion, Shoniqua doesn’t believe in playing small. “I’m either super glam – in a ball gown and sequins – or I’m in legging shorts, a T-shirt, and a bandanna,” she said. “There’s no in-between.”

For her, style is more than just “a lewk.”

“In a world that tells Black women to be quiet, I’m going to be loud. I’m going to show up triumphantly and audaciously,” the one-woman show creator continued. “My fashion makes a statement, but it also lets me showcase us in ways we haven’t been seen.”

So big, bold ensembles are intentional — just like the softer, more feminine slays.

That mindset drives her one-woman show, where fashion becomes a main character. Did someone say main character energy?

She recalled debating with her team over wearing a Disney princess-style gown during a raw stage moment about heartbreak. “They were like, ‘You’re talking about toxic love and delusion — and you want to wear a Disney dress?’” she laughed. “And I said yes, because there’s a part of me that was innocent, that thought I could love him through it. I like showing that complexity.”

Healing Is Key To Shoniqua’s Journey – And It Shows Inside & Out

This one-woman show has been years in the making, born from a mix of healing and spiritual growth. “People told me for years, ‘You need to get this tour together,’” she said. “I’ve been writing music since 2021, but I needed to go through some things first.”

One of those things was listening when God told her to move from Los Angeles to Atlanta. “So much of my identity was tied to my career, and I needed to separate who I was from what I do,” she shared. “I was afraid it would look like quitting. But now I’m healed, and I can share this story from a place of fullness.”

Her show is an antidote to the filtered, “highlight-reel version” of life. “We’re obsessed with the perfect lighting, the perfect edit. But when are we being real?” Shoniqua asked.

Stepping into this kind of storytelling and vulnerability mattered so much to Shoniqua that she held a pre-show performance in Atlanta this September. It was a chance to workshop the music, pacing, and emotional arc of the night before bringing it to the Apollo stage.

Now, she’s ready to take it up another level. Shoniqua Shondai’s Apollo debut will feature new music, fresh looks, and even bolder performances. “We’re going bigger and better,” she said. “My stylist is in New York, so we might have a dress that does a few tricks … and I want a Harlem legend to introduce me.”

Self-care is a must for Shoniqua, It’s Synonymous With Beauty And Faith

I ended our chat asking about self-care — because often, that’s when we’re the most honest with ourselves.

Even with her busy schedule, Shoniqua makes space for stillness. “I’m a big park girl,” she said. “I need to be in greenery – walking, journaling, reading. Just sitting in the presence of something God created is healing.”

Her self-care also extends to beauty rituals. “I love a pedicure. And a good face mask – especially when I’m busiest. It’s one way I can show myself care.”

That’s when we started swapping notes on how we unwind. I told Shoniqua that I’m a walking girl myself – preferably with a turmeric latte in hand – and before long, we were joking about meeting up for one. Stay tuned, because I plan to take her up on that coffee date.

