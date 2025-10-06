Mariah Carey, Kelly Rowland, & Ravyn Lenae Candid Conversation

Listen Live
Mariah Carey, Kelly Rowland, & Ravyn Lenae Dish on Three Generations of R&B in Candid Conversation

Published on October 6, 2025

Kelly Rowland x JustFab Campaign
Three generations of R&B, Mariah Carey, Kelly Rowland, and Rayvn Lenae, came together for a candid conversation with ELLE Magazine. The trio discussed their individual journeys in the genre, shared experiences, and potential collaborations in the future. The insightful and inspiring episode delved into studio time, musical memories, and more. Watch the full interview for a compelling discussion on their careers and the R&B genre.

