Porsha Williams Opens Up About Dating Both a Man and a Woman

Porsha Williams isn’t holding back when it comes to her love life. The 44-year-old reality TV star recently surprised fans at CultureCon in New York City when she revealed that she’s dating not one but two people—a man and a woman.

“Of the people I am talking to now … he is nice,” she told the audience with a laugh. “And she is nice.” The candid confession sparked gasps and cheers from the crowd, with one fan even shouting, “You’re bold!”

Williams, who finalized her divorce from businessman Simon Guobadia earlier this year, explained that her current dating experience feels very different from her past relationships. She admitted that she’s been working with her therapist to understand why opening up has been a challenge.

“The difference this time is, they’re not narcissists,” she said, seemingly shading her ex-husband. “Narcissists love bomb you. They do everything to look perfect. They mirror you.”

Her short-lived marriage to Guobadia lasted just 14 months. The pair wed in 2022 and split in early 2024. Williams has since spoken openly about the heartbreak, telling People in June that the breakup was so painful she “didn’t like anybody” for a time.

Now, though, she feels she’s ready to try again. Williams said that both the man and woman she’s dating bring out a different side of her. Unlike her past partners, she said, they “challenge” her by asking questions, holding her accountable, and refusing to let her walk all over them.

“I have to soften up a bit,” she admitted. “I can’t expect elaborate gestures all the time. Sometimes, I have to expect someone to call me out.”

The confession is the latest in a string of moments where Williams has opened up about exploring the possibility of dating women. In a previous interview, she tearfully recalled asking herself if she could see herself with a woman. “Do I like women enough? Can I get with a woman? Who can come and fill this void?” she wondered aloud.

Her ex-husband, meanwhile, has publicly accused Williams of targeting him for financial reasons and claimed he was blindsided by the divorce. He told Page Six that he regrets their marriage, but Williams, according to a source, has “moved on and wishes Simon the best.”

As she continues her journey of healing and rediscovery, Williams says she’s learning to embrace honesty, accountability, and openness in her relationships. And while she hasn’t shared the identities of her two love interests, she made it clear she’s enjoying this new season of life.

