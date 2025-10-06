1 of 6 ❯ ❮

Source: George Rose / Getty As we are fully into fall and spooky season, people who love folklore and are looking for a scare may want to know about some of the spookiest locations in their state. Though many people travel to areas like Savannah, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina or even New Orleans, Louisiana. But actually, several cities across North Carolina are rumored to have several accounts of paranormal activity. According to Ghosts of America, last year, North Carolina was listed in the top 10 locations with the most reported sightings. So, from haunted hotels and political buildings to tourist attractions and woods humming with supernatural activity, we have compiled a list of the most haunted locations across the state. North Carolina State Capitol, Downtown Raleigh Source: Pgiam / Getty The NC State Capitol building was built in 1840. Though business has been conducted in the building since the early 1960s, many people have reported odd noises coming from the building. According to a night watchman of 15 years, Newell Jackson, he reported unusual activity. Such as the sounds of breaking glass with no broken windows, the elevator operating on its own, and figures of Confederate soldiers pacing the second floor. The Most Haunted Places Across North Carolina was originally published on foxync.com

Devil's Tramping Ground, Bear Creek Deep in the woods of Bear Creek, NC, is an eerie clearing where nothing grows in a barren, circular clearing. Folklore is that the Devil himself paces in a circle each night to to ponder what evil he will wreak. Not a single thing will grow in the mysterious clearing. Witnesses have said objects left in the circle have mysteriously disappeared or moved. Animals refuse to go near it. Visitors who have visited the spot said they get goosebumps and feel a chill, and sometimes hear the voice of a little girl telling them to leave.

Battleship, Wilmington Source: David Garrison / Getty The Battleship located in Wilmington has participated in several naval offensives during World War II. Many people have said they have seen the ghosts of young soldiers killed in passageways, or shadowy figures peering in portholes. Many people have also said they have heard the sound of hatches and doors opening and closing on their own.

The Biltmore Estate, Asheville Source: George Rose / Getty Constructed in the Gilded Age, the Biltmore Estate is one of Asheville's most notable landmarks. Set on 8,000 acres with 250 rooms, the estate has been a tourist attraction since the Great Depression and now welcomes one million guests each year. However, many of these tourists have reported strange paranormal activity at this luxurious attraction. According to Asheville Terrors, visitors who come to the Biltmore have heard random footsteps or seen shadowy figures roam the halls. Staff members have reported cold spots in the estate, and even sounds of a party in the great hall when no one is there, and the smells of cigar smoke when no one is smoking. The indoor swimming pool in the basement, which has been drained— guests have reported hearing sounds of splashing and reports of laughter coming from the pool drain. There is a rumor that a child drowned in the pool and visitors often feel a sense of dread in the pool area.

The Omni Grove Park Inn, Asheville The Pink Lady, a friendly spirit, has been roaming the halls of The Omni Grove Park Inn since the 1920s. The story is that she fell from the fifth floor of an atrium. Whether an accident or purposeful, this friendly ghost is seen in a vibrant pink ball gown, most often by children. She is also a lover of pranks, and is blamed for lights flickering on and off and rearranging objects in guests' bedrooms.

The Carolina Inn, Chapel Hill The Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill was built in 1924 and quickly became a popular hotel for visitors in the Tar Heel state. However, reports say a guest by the name of Dr. William Jaccocks checked in in 1948 but never checked out. Jaccocks, a fun-loving man who retired from practicing medicine, made the Carolina Inn his final home until his death in 1965. He lived in room 252. Guests of the Inn who stay in his room report being locked out. Visitors have also reported curtains being opened wide and the smell of freshly cut flowers, despite none being in the room.