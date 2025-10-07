Black Women Run The Stage For ONE Music Fest

Source: Kaitlyn Morris / Getty

ONE Musicfest 2025 is set to return with a star-studded lineup celebrating Southern hip-hop royalty and Black music legends. The festival, taking place in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, will feature headliners like Future, Ludacris, The Roots, and Mary J. Blige. The event will also include a Dungeon Family Reunion honoring Rico Wade and performances by a diverse range of artists including Ari Lennox, Jazmine Sullivan, and Busta Rhymes. With a focus on honoring cultural legacy, the festival generates over $61 million annually for Atlanta’s creative economy and supports thousands of workers and Black-owned businesses. Tickets are expected to sell out fast for this highly anticipated event.

🔥 ONE Musicfest is almost here!



Oct 25–26 at Piedmont Park, Atlanta goes all out with Future, Kehlani, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige & more.



Two days, multiple stages, food, culture & vibes. ⚡️



🎟️ Secure your tickets today!

Students get 15% off using your student email!… pic.twitter.com/o4fMYFr2IW — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) October 4, 2025