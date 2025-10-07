Listen Live
Entertainment

Black Women Run The Stage For ONE Music Fest

Jazmine Sullivan, Mary J. Blige & Doechii Headline ONE Musicfest 2025

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
Source: Kaitlyn Morris / Getty

ONE Musicfest 2025 is set to return with a star-studded lineup celebrating Southern hip-hop royalty and Black music legends. The festival, taking place in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, will feature headliners like Future, Ludacris, The Roots, and Mary J. Blige. The event will also include a Dungeon Family Reunion honoring Rico Wade and performances by a diverse range of artists including Ari Lennox, Jazmine Sullivan, and Busta Rhymes. With a focus on honoring cultural legacy, the festival generates over $61 million annually for Atlanta’s creative economy and supports thousands of workers and Black-owned businesses. Tickets are expected to sell out fast for this highly anticipated event.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Young black woman listening to music on her phone at subway station
12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

Classroom, students and listening for education, school and learning for young group in junior grade. Lecture, growth and children with knowledge, scholarship and development to prepare in academy
News

New Report Reveals Houston Area’s Lowest Performing School Districts

Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019
Local

Deadline Approaching To Register To Vote

Happy House 2025
Events

Free Family Fun! Happy House Returns Thursday, October 23

Woman Takes At-Home COVID Test
Health

New COVID-19 Variant And Cold Cases Spiking In U.S.

Mixed race businessman eating and working at desk
National

USPS To Temporarily Raise Prices And A Carter Stamp

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close